Analysts Set Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Price Target at C$23.08

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$23.08.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCO. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of TSE:CCO traded down C$0.55 on Tuesday, hitting C$23.36. The company had a trading volume of 709,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,307. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.87. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$11.84 and a 1 year high of C$26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44. The company has a market cap of C$9.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.73.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

