Analysts Set Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Target Price at €66.62

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €66.62 ($78.37).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1 year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

