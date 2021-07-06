Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT at $7.83

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 79,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 28,335 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.51. 2,431,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,993,440. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $562.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

