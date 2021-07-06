Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

