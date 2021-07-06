Analysts Expect Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) will report earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.81. Tri Pointe Homes reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tri Pointe Homes.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $716.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

TPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of TPH traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 15,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 191,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 61,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.