Analysts Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) will post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.21). Sientra posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.62). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sientra.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.23 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 149.62% and a negative return on equity of 901.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Sientra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sientra from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sientra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. 744,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,193. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.17. Sientra has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

