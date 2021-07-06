Analysts Expect Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.58 Million

Analysts forecast that Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) will announce sales of $36.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capital Product Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.57 million and the lowest is $35.17 million. Capital Product Partners reported sales of $35.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will report full year sales of $139.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.09 million to $142.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $134.67 million, with estimates ranging from $126.48 million to $148.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capital Product Partners.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley increased their target price on Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

