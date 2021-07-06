Analysts Anticipate Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) to Post -$0.92 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will report earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Zogenix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($1.05). Zogenix posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full-year earnings of ($3.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($0.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. Zogenix’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

In other Zogenix news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, with a total value of $285,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 694.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 104,578 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Zogenix during the 1st quarter worth $1,347,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zogenix by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 140,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zogenix by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,746,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,136,000 after acquiring an additional 578,391 shares during the period.

ZGNX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,461. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.02. Zogenix has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $991.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

