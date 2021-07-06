Analysts Anticipate PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.30 Billion

Equities research analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $4.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PPG Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.53 billion. PPG Industries posted sales of $3.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries will report full year sales of $16.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.02 billion to $17.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.66 billion to $18.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PPG Industries.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.72.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $3,538,211.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 22,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.78, for a total transaction of $4,085,301.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 80,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $103.58 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PPG Industries (PPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.