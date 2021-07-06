Analysts Anticipate Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce $116.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $119.00 million and the lowest is $112.39 million. Luminex reported sales of $109.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Luminex will report full year sales of $478.87 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $475.87 million to $483.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $534.17 million, with estimates ranging from $516.80 million to $565.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.11 million.

LMNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

LMNX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.81. 6,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,362. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Luminex has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $41.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Luminex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 373,771 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Luminex by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Luminex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

