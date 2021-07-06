Analysts Anticipate Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post $0.83 EPS

Analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post $0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.00. The company had a trading volume of 15,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,551. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.87. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $140.17.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Logitech International by 14.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Logitech International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International in the first quarter worth $6,148,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 77.4% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 45.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

