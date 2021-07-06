Analysts Anticipate Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $756.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report $756.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $784.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $718.20 million. Donaldson reported sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

DCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Shares of DCI stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.83. 11,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,387. Donaldson has a 1-year low of $44.88 and a 1-year high of $65.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Donaldson by 257.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Donaldson by 137.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Donaldson by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

