Analysts Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $918.23 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will report $918.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $935.47 million. Colfax posted sales of $620.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $879.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.42 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Colfax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.45.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $8,628,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,816,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,677 shares of company stock worth $17,173,157 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Colfax by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colfax by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFX traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. 9,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.33. Colfax has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.71.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

