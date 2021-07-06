Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.13. CEVA posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.01 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. CEVA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

In other CEVA news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CEVA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,022. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30. CEVA has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $83.95.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

