Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

OTCMKTS:AMDUF remained flat at $$83.40 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.40. Amundi has a fifty-two week low of $70.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.40.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

