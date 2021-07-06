AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 64.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 374.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,780 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,201 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

