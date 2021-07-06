AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.19% of AMETEK worth $349,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in AMETEK by 3.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 663,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 31.2% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 5.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in AMETEK by 8.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 124,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,866,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $2,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,780 shares of company stock worth $5,977,201 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE AME opened at $134.94 on Tuesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $139.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.67.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 20.25%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

