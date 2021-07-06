AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,450 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $2,446,101.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,085,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,343 shares of company stock valued at $10,890,737. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $116.62 on Tuesday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The company has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 277.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

