American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 19.0% in June

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 298,200 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 368,100 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 166,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,324. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $526.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $22.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of American Vanguard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 76.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,047,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 453,495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,994,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 530.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 262,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 220,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,795,000 after purchasing an additional 190,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

AVD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

