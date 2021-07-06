American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Hits New 1-Year High at $275.08

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $275.08 and last traded at $274.88, with a volume of 24981 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $272.87.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

The firm has a market cap of $124.61 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

