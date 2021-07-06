American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water during the third quarter worth about $596,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 264.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

AWR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,080. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.04. American States Water has a 1 year low of $69.25 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.73.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s payout ratio is currently 57.51%.

American States Water Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.