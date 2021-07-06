American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $137.35.

Get American Express alerts:

NYSE AXP opened at $168.50 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $170.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.