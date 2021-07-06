Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.86.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.40. 957,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Prudential PLC grew its position in Ameren by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 52,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Ameren by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Ameren by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.