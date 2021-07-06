Amalgamated Bank Sells 485 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 503,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSTK. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Shares of OSTK stock opened at $87.94 on Tuesday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.11 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 4.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 26.14% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.35 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,372. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

