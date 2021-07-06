Amalgamated Bank Sells 350 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albany International by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 312,895 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,117,000 after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 359,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,036,000 after buying an additional 27,472 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 416,613 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,775,000 after buying an additional 78,368 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $46.31 and a 12-month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total transaction of $604,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829. 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

