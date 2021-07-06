Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,507 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,467 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in R1 RCM during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 9,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,656 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 135.1% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,007 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 36.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other news, insider Gary Steven Long sold 14,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $368,338.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 293,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,379,000.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,680,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,427,315 shares of company stock valued at $386,874,671. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.54. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.82.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 74.82% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

