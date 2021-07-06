Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 106.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment stock opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.77. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 101.76 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.40.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total value of $830,428.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,805.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total transaction of $788,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,900 shares of company stock worth $12,666,228. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

