Amalgamated Bank Cuts Holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

WTM stock opened at $1,166.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,170.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

