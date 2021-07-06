Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.78 ($60.92).

Shares of ALO stock opened at €43.79 ($51.52) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.87. Alstom has a 1 year low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 1 year high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

