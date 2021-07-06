AlpInvest Partners B.V. Purchases New Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 310,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,130,000. Roblox comprises approximately 10.0% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. AlpInvest Partners B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Roblox as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBLX traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.81. 121,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,068,366. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.46. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.90 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Roblox in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Roblox news, Director Christopher Carvalho sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $3,756,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 50,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $4,858,620.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,200.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,629 shares of company stock worth $57,048,207 in the last ninety days.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

