AlpInvest Partners B.V. Acquires Shares of 183,430 Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY)

AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 183,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000. Graybug Vision comprises 0.5% of AlpInvest Partners B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graybug Vision by 2,839.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 111,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 107,775 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRAY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. 4,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,208. Graybug Vision, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.92.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graybug Vision, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GRAY shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Graybug Vision from $14.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

