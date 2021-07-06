Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Receives $16.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, April 9th.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.38 per share, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,556. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 14,572 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $242,332.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,947,799.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,572 shares of company stock worth $1,274,982 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEC. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. 547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,084. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.10 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 116.47% and a negative net margin of 51.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to maximize patient outcomes; Sigma transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion pedicle-based access system that provides direct visualization of anatomical landmarks; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep System designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

