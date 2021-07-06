AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 498 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 42.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Jill Wilson sold 7,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.32, for a total value of $816,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 2,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $220,272.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,113.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRI shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their target price on Carter’s from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Carter’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.13.

CRI stock opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $116.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

