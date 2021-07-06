AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $291,000 Investment in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2,642.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

NYSE LL opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $606.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.51 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.12 million. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 5.37%. Lumber Liquidators’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, Director Joseph M. Nowicki bought 6,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.94 per share, for a total transaction of $150,199.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,705 shares in the company, valued at $208,397.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

