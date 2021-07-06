AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 134.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 244.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 675,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Associated Banc stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
See Also: Balanced Fund
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).
Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.