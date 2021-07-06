AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,127 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 134.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 125,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,669,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,970,000 after buying an additional 390,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 244.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 204,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,362,000 after buying an additional 145,030 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 675,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after buying an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,362 in the last quarter. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Associated Banc stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.20. Associated Banc-Corp has a 1 year low of $11.78 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.58 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

