AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 54,285.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Chimera Investment by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.01. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 90.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CIM shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

