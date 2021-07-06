AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 9.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $32.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on OXY. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

