AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at $1,110,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $312.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.23 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.93. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $124.89 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.88.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.82, for a total transaction of $18,349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $13,441,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,954.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,396,303 shares of company stock worth $385,775,314. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

