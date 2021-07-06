AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $31,742.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,319.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $52,115.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 396,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,686,952.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,828 shares of company stock worth $576,113 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -133.50 and a beta of 1.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

