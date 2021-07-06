Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lessened by III Capital Management

III Capital Management decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. III Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,519.32.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,575.69. 26,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,433.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,576.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $143,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock worth $164,353,955 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

