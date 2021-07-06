Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of ALBKY stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.33.

Alpha Services and Holdings SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals, professionals, and companies in Greece and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, South Eastern Europe, and Other segments.

