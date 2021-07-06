Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Short Interest Down 23.1% in June

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the May 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 11.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,466,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 245,088 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 190.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AAU remained flat at $$0.50 on Monday. 714,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,833. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.53, a current ratio of 19.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Almaden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.24.

Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

