Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.72. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $50.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.57. Ally Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $56.61. The firm has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $138,207.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,679. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.