Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,469,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 381,044 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 2.46% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $52,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,050,000 after buying an additional 63,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,910,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 97,946 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after purchasing an additional 653,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $30,580,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 over the last three months. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $18.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.