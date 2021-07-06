Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 33.46% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

