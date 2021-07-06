Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Short Interest Update

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,700 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the May 31st total of 477,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 186,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.
Allegiant Travel stock opened at $195.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 1.73. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $100.10 and a twelve month high of $271.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,907,000 after purchasing an additional 100,997 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 673,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,385,000 after purchasing an additional 144,934 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 231,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,849,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.
