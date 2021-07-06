Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of ALGS stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

