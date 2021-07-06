Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alibaba Group by 12.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,773,000 after acquiring an additional 13,172 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Alibaba Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its position in Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,081,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,009,000 after acquiring an additional 39,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Shares of BABA opened at $217.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $204.39 and a 1 year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.40.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

