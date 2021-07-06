Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $273.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 14.81 and a current ratio of 14.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $273.79. Alexander’s has a twelve month low of $233.70 and a twelve month high of $308.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.02 by ($1.53). Alexander’s had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexander’s will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

