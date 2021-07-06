Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $31.00. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the company’s previous close.

ALEC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Alector from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alector currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Alector stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.67. Alector has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.03. Alector had a negative net margin of 1,122.03% and a negative return on equity of 69.73%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alector will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alector news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total transaction of $32,767.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $662,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,819 shares in the company, valued at $6,418,375.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,219 in the last ninety days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Alector by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Alector by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

