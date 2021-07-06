Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Receives $54.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ AKRO traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 197,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,967. The firm has a market cap of $858.46 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.86. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total value of $459,610.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKRO. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

