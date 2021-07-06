Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,700 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airbus stock. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $133.04 on Tuesday. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $69.00 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.48.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

